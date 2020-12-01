Urmila Matondkar Joins Shiv Sena, Jacqueline Fernandez Cast in 'Bachchan Pandey'

Bollywood actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket, joined the Shiv Sena on Tuesday.

In another news, Jacqueline Fernandez was cast opposite Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Kriti Sanon in upcoming film Bachchan Pandey.

Also, as per latest report, Aly Goni will be evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house as part of eliminations before the finale week begins.

After joining Shiv Sena on Tuesday, Urmila Matondkar took a swipe at Kangana Ranaut, saying too much undue importance has been given to her.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni will reportedly be the next house inmate to be evicted from the show mid-week. Reports have emerged that Aly will be evicted as part of mid-week eviction as the show approaches its finale week.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez will star in the action comedy Bachchan Pandey along with Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi.

Late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput was the most searched personality of 2020 while his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, was the most searched female celebrity, according to a yearend list released on Tuesday by the search engine Yahoo for India.

As Aditya Narayan married his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in Mumbai, pics and videos from the ceremony went viral on social media.

