Urmila Matondkar on Calling Kangana Ranaut 'Rudali': If It Was Offensive, Have No Qualms in Apologising

Actor Urmila Matondkar has said that she is willing to say sorry to Kangana Ranaut if she was hurt by her remark. Urmila, in a recent interview, called Kangana a "rudali" for repeatedly playing a victim card.

While talking to journalist Barkha Dutt, Urmila said, "I said rudali in a certain context. If at all it was offensive, I have absolutely no qualms in saying I'm sorry about it. Maybe not her, maybe the people who support her so dearly I'd have upset so I'm sorry if anything like that has gone out of context. It doesn't make me small. I don't regret the choice of word I used. I don't understand why a person constantly chooses to play a victim card. When you have had such a long and lovely career in the industry that has given you everything, have you made it into your agenda to keep on speaking about certain people that you don't get along with?"

In turn, Kangana, in her interview, called Urmila a "soft porn star". When criticised for her comment, Kangana tweeted, “Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer into silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory.”

Kangana took a potshot at Urmila when the latter asked her to look at the drug problem in Himachal Pradesh, before commenting on Maharashtra. “The entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state,” Urmila had said in an interview to India Today.