Urmila Matondkar Posts Note on 'Revenge and Patience' After Kangana Ranaut Calls Her 'Soft Porn Star'

Urmila Matondkar supported Jaya Bachchan's comment in Rajya Sabha, where the actress-turned-politician said that people who have made their name in the film industry are tarnishing it's image. Jaya referred to BJP MP Ravi Kishan's comment in Lok Sabha earlier in which the Bhojpuri and Bollywood film star said that drugs is entering India from the neighbouring countries of Pakistan and China and destroying the youth of the country and that the film industry is not unaffected by drugs consumption.

In an interview, Urmila also countered Kangana Ranaut, who had earlier said that 99% of film industry stars are drug consumers, saying, "The entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state."

On Wednesday, Urmila and Kangana's fight took an unpleasant turn. While speaking to Times Now, Kangana said that she saw a very derogatory interview by Urmila in which she was talking about her and was ‘teasing’ her throughout the interview. “Pulling faces, making a mockery out of my struggles, and attacking me on the basis of the fact that I’m trying to please BJP for a ticket. Well, one doesn’t have to be a genius to figure for me it isn’t very difficult to get a ticket,” Kangana said.

Further, she added, “Even Urmila, she is a soft porn star. I know it’s very blatant. But she isn’t known for her acting for sure. What is she known for? For doing soft porn right? If she can get a ticket, why won’t I get a ticket?”

Kangana hits out at @UrmilaMatondkar over her remark on 'BJP ticket'.I don't have to work much to get a ticket: Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam), Actor tells Navika Kumar on #FranklySpeakingWithKangana.

Kangana has been staying in her Manali house while the NCB is investigating the drugs racket in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.