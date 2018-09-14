English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Urmila Matondkar Reveals Her Favourite Childhood Ganpati Memory
Actress Urmila Matondkar, who is a devotee of Lord Ganesha, has shared her favourite childhood Ganpati memory.
Image Courtesy: Urmila Matondkar/ Instagram
Actress Urmila Matondkar, who is a devotee of Lord Ganesha, has shared her favourite childhood Ganpati memory.
"I really miss celebrating Ganesh Utsav in Konkan away from the noise pollution amidst nature. Also, the authentic modaks are from Konkan and the celebration there is very different from that of Mumbai.
"I miss being in Konkan during Ganesh Chaturthi and cherish my childhood Ganesh memories," Urmila said in a statement.
The actress performed on Adbhut Ganesh Utsav, a special show for Ganesh Chaturthi festival. This will be aired on StarPlus for five days till Friday.
