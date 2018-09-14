GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Urmila Matondkar Reveals Her Favourite Childhood Ganpati Memory

Actress Urmila Matondkar, who is a devotee of Lord Ganesha, has shared her favourite childhood Ganpati memory.

IANS

Updated:September 14, 2018, 9:17 AM IST
Urmila Matondkar Reveals Her Favourite Childhood Ganpati Memory
Image Courtesy: Urmila Matondkar/ Instagram
"I really miss celebrating Ganesh Utsav in Konkan away from the noise pollution amidst nature. Also, the authentic modaks are from Konkan and the celebration there is very different from that of Mumbai.

"I miss being in Konkan during Ganesh Chaturthi and cherish my childhood Ganesh memories," Urmila said in a statement.

The actress performed on Adbhut Ganesh Utsav, a special show for Ganesh Chaturthi festival. This will be aired on StarPlus for five days till Friday.
