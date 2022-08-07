Urmila Matondkar Reveals Remo D’Souza Was Part of Rangeela Re Song; Latter Shares Video

Urmila Matondkar and Remo D’Souza are co-judges in the dance reality show, Dance India Dance Super Moms. Urmila is a politician, and an actress who had charmed us with her performances and dance moves. In fact, Rangeela still remains an iconic film. Remo, on the other hand, is a renowned choreographer, who had also been a director. Now, in a recent episode of DID Super Moms, Urmila Matondkar opened up about dancing with Remo D’Souza 27 years back, on the Rangeela Re song.

In the reality show, Urmila revealed, “Many people don’t know why I have called Remo along with me on the stage, but I would like to inform everyone that he was also there in the song with me 27 years ago. At that time, he was a background dancer, and he was at an early stage of his career. Having said that, I must add that I have seen him grow day by day and today, I would love to praise his journey by saying his own catchphrase – ‘Now that’s what I call a performance’.”

Remo also took to his Instagram to share a video montage of him dancing to Rangeela Re song 27 years back in the film Rangeela, vs now as a co-judge of the reality show. He had captioned the video as, I NEVER DREAMED OF SUCCESS…… I WORKED FOR IT ! @urmilamatondkarofficial it’s a honor to share the stage with you mam …” See the post here:

In a statement, Remo said, “We always say that life is a circle and today, I feel that the circle is complete. It’s an honour for me to share the DID stage with Urmila Ma’am and it’s a pleasure to hear these kind words from her. Recently, I even posted a video with Urmila Ma’am and captioned it ‘I never dreamed of success, I have worked for if I can do it, anybody can do it’.”

