Urmila Matondkar Turns 48: Some Lesser Known Facts About The Actor

Urmila Matondkar, one of the most successful female actors of the 1990s, rose to fame after Ram Gopal Varma’s film Rangeela. Urmila later starred in several hit movies, including Satya and Judaai.

Apart from Hindi films, Urmila has also worked in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Marathi films. The Rangeela actor is celebrating her 48th birthday today.

On this occasion, wishes are pouring in on social media from her fans. During her career, the actor also had her fair share of controversies. Let’s have a look at them.

Urmila Matondkar’s relationship with director Ram Gopal Varma was once a hot topic. After Rangeela became a hit, Urmila Matondkar worked with Ram Gopal Varma in several films. Most of her films proved to be hit.

However, it was said that her relationship with RVG harmed her career. The filmmaker had a rift with many people in Bollywood, and that made everyone distance themselves from Urmila as well. So, when Ram Gopal Varma and Urmila Matondkar broke up, the latter was left with no work, eventually leading to her exit from films.

Urmila stepped into politics by joining Congress. She later became a member of Shiv Sena. Urmila had stated in an interview on Bollywood’s Drug Connection that the whole country is battling with the menace of drugs.

“Kangana Ranaut should know that her home state Himachal Pradesh is a stronghold of drugs. Why don’t they start from there?” Urmila once said.

Responding to a Twitter user, Kangana Ranaut had said, “Where was your feminism when Urmila called me Rudali and a prostitute? She is not known for acting, she is a soft porn star.”

Urmila married Kashmiri businessman Mohsin Akhtar, who is 9 years younger than her. The actor’s name was embroiled in controversy by Kangana when Urmila changed her religion and got married.

