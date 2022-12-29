Urmila Nimbalkar All Set To Enter 2023 With ‘Smile’ And ‘Sexy Clothes’

Marathi actor and YouTuber Urmila Nimbalkar is currently on a vacation and has been shelling out major vacation goals for fans on social media. She recently set the temperatures soaring with a streak of stunning pictures from her trip on Instagram. In the photos, Urmila is seen donning a multi-colour bohemian mini-dress, featuring knot detailing. The actress looked gorgeous in the sun-kissed pictures, flaunting a no-makeup look with her curly tresses left open.

Urmila struck several poses for the camera at what appears to be a beach. However, she didn’t reveal the holiday destination in her post. “Entering in 2023 with a smile, sunshine, and sexy clothes,” read the caption of her post.

Check out Urmila Nimbalkar’s Instagram post below:

Soon after the pictures surfaced on Instagram, several users lavished Urmila with heaps of praise in the comments section of her post. One user gushed, “Looking very pretty,” while another commented, “Such an inspiration… love.” A third user also went on to point out, “How do you manage to pull off almost everything?? Like the range is so wide (and wild) white on white se leke saree, dress, one piece, frock!! I mean, I’m in complete awe of you!”

As far as Urmila Nimbalkar’s work is concerned, she has been a part of several TV shows and films, including Diya Aur Baati Hum, Duheri, Ek Tara, and Freeway, among others. She also runs a YouTube channel where she gives fans a sneak peek into her personal life.

Talking about her personal life, Urmila got married to Sukrit Gumaste on February 9, 2013. She also gave birth to a baby boy in the same year. The actress often shares adorable pictures of herself with her bundle of joy on social media.

