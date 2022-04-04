Urmila Nimbalkar Shares a Husband Appreciation Post For Sukirt Gumaste

Marathi actress Urmila Nimbalkar has shared some cute pictures of her husband Sukirt Gumaste along with their baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child together in August 2021. The pictures have garnered a lot of attention on Instagram. Fans simply can’t keep calm after seeing the father-son duo. They look adorable.

Giving a shout out to her husband, Urmila has stated that Sukirt is not ashamed of any work he does for the baby and does everything with a happy heart. From taking the baby on a walk to helping Urmila nurture the child, Sukrit does it all. And, Urmila can’t be more proud of him. Fans were quick to rush to the comment section to share their excitement. A person wrote, “Cuteness overload." Another said, “Such amazing words." Appreciating Urmila’s heartwarming note for her husband, this user said, “Actually, we should normalise men doing all of this. This is not something amazing or out of the way… It is how normal people behave and this is how it should be." A fan called Sukirt a “great father".

Well, this isn’t the first time when Urmila has penned a husband appreciation post for Sukirt. Earlier, she had shared pictures featuring herself, Sukirt and their little bundle of joy. For the caption, she wrote, “There is so much to be grateful for…I feel blessed and privileged to have such an awesome partner, Sukrit Gumaste and the sweetest baby on Earth."

Urmila made her debut with the film Ek Tara directed by Avadhoot Gupte. She is also known for her roles in hit TV serials including Diya Aur Baati Hum and Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. Currently, Urmila is focusing on her YouTube channel. And, we must add that she enjoys a massive fan following on the platform. From fashion tips to make up tutorials, Urmila’s page has a lot to offer.

