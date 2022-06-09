Urmila Nimbalkar's Hilarious Post on Niece Unmani’s Birthday Celebrations

Marathi actor Urmila Nimbalkar is on cloud nine since she embraced motherhood last year. A cursory glance at her Instagram feed reveals a lot of adorable snaps and videos of Athaang (her child). Recently, she shared a humorous post with Athaang and fans can’t help applauding it. She attached a series of photographs with Athaang when she was at her niece Unmani’s birthday party.

Urmila wrote that her son and she were colour-coordinated at Unmani’s birthday party. The actor further wrote that she was found eating cake. Urmila wrote that she has no guilt about breaking her diet and having a slice of delicious cake.

Urmila’s brother Vaibhav Nimbalkar was also there. Urmila further wrote that the party started at 6 PM and lasted until 9 PM. According to Urmila, family members could face court proceedings for breaking the rules of celebrating birthdays according to traditional rules.

Urmila’s fans couldn’t help laughing at the sense of humour displayed by the Bun Maska actress. They responded with equally hilarious comments. One wrote that she could help with a lawyer to get things settled. Urmila replied with laughing emoticons. Another applauded the detailed description of the entire event in comic style. Rest wrote that it was a complex case and couldn’t be solved. Some others applauded the mother-son duo.

Urmila also shared an Instagram reel of birthday celebrations. The best part of the birthday was Unmani reciting a prayer. Fans applauded Unmani’s performance.

Besides these performances, fans also love Urmila’s Youtube channel.

