Urmila Nimbalkar’s ‘Life Is Beautiful’ Is Too Good To Miss

Actress Urmila Nimbalkar is a popular face in the Marathi entertainment industry. She has predominantly worked in many Marathi, as well as Hindi, TV shows and movies. Apart from acting, Urmila also has her own YouTube Channel, which has earned her huge popularity. She is also the first Marathi YouTuber to set up her own studio. And, now, the actress is making headlines for her dance video.

In the video, the actress is seen dancing to trending music on Instagram. Along with the clip, she has also shared a reminder with everyone by penning a sweet note. The caption of Urmila’s post read, “Just a reminder. Life is beautiful and one should never miss a chance of dancing or enjoying it.”

Check out Urmila Nimbalkar’s Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urmila| Actor Marathi Youtuber (@urmilanimbalkar)



Soon after the video surfaced online, fans showered Urmila with ample compliments. While one user wrote, “Full on fire,” another commented, “Your smile makes me realize that I am really missing my happiness.” So far, the video has amassed over 94k views on Instagram.

Not so long ago, Urmila Nimbalkar had shared a video of herself dancing with her husband at her niece’s birthday party. In the clip, the man and wife were seen dancing to the tunes of the popular Marathi song Bring It On. In the caption of her post, Urmila called her husband her “true partner.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urmila| Actor Marathi Youtuber (@urmilanimbalkar)

On the work front, Urmila rose to popularity after appearing in the famous show Diya Aur Baati Hum. She won the hearts of many with her performance in the soap opera as Ankita Kothari. She was last seen in the Marathi movie Ek Tara. The movie was directed by Avadhoot Gupt and featured Chaitanya Chandratre and Mangesh Desai in the lead roles.

Currently, the actress is busy looking after her YouTube channel, where she shares videos of her makeup tutorials and skincare routine. She also shares some fashion tips with her YouTube audience. In her latest video, Urmila shared how to choose affordable makeup products with her viewers.

