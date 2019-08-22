Urvashi Dholakia Blasts Makers After Elimination from Nach Baliye 9, Says 'We Deserved Better'

Popular for her stint as Komolika in the original Kasautii Zindagi Kay alongside Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan in 2001, Urvashi Dholakia, who recently participated in Salman Khan's reality show Nach Baliye 9, has been eliminated. The Bigg Boss 6 winner, who entered the show with her ex-boyfriend and fellow actor Anuj Sachdeva is, however, quite upset about the same, according to Bombay Times.

In an interaction with the publication, Urvashi questioned the elimination, saying that they got a standing ovation from almost 300 people on the set for a performance. She added, "Why did the judges need almost a half-hour break to think about the score this time? They never did it in the last five weeks. I'm someone who has survived in this industry through hard work. I cannot and will not stop myself from speaking against unfair behaviour."

Urvashi went on to say she thought they were not treated fairly, adding, "We deserved better. We deserved to be treated fairly."

The actress further added that she is happy about participating in the show and loved performing alongside her ex Anuj, but it was "deplorable" the way the show has been formatted, "without any clarity in voting, with partiality towards certain couples and without giving everyone a fair stage."

The actor elaborated that if a couple has been scoring well and know that they have a certain vote bank, it is difficult for her to believe that they were not able to win the love of their viewers.

Nach Baliye 9, which is being judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan, has already seen Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira, Vindu Dara Singh-Dina Umarova and Babita Phogat-Vivek Suhag being eliminated from the show.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.