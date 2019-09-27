Urvashi Dholakia Breaks Down On Nach Baliye 9, Raveena Tandon Calls Her Powerful

Season 9 of Nach Baliye has been controversial since first day. The latest report from the show's sets is that Urvashi Dholakia, who came back on the show as wild card Jodi with ex-beau Anuj Sachdev, broke down on the set after her performance.

Her act focussed on a woman who is facing various difficulties in her life and yet conquering them all. Urvashi, who herself has been through various unfortunate incidents in her life, broke down after her performance. Raveena Tandon, who is on the judging panel for the show with Ahmed Khan, appreciated Urvashi and said, “In Nach Baliye 9 if there is anyone who is a true example of woman power, it is only Urvashi Dholakia.”

Urvashi got married at the age of 16 and was blessed with two baby boys when she was 17. However, she got divorced two years later, and raised her boys as a single mother. No details of her ex-husband are available any where or talked about by Urvashi herself.

Anuj, who tried to console her on the stage, spoke about how Urvashi has tackled many challenges in her life. he said, “Even last week, she went through a very difficult phase where her mother was hospitalized as she had suffered a heart ailment. Despite the circumstances she was present for rehearsals and gave her 100 per cent. This is one of the reasons why I admire her strength.”

Urvashi and Anuj made their wild card entry with another eliminated couple, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli. Pooja Banerjee with husband Sandeep Sejwal and Avinash Sachdev with girlfriend Palak Purswami also made it to the show as fresh couples on the show.

