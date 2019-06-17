Urvashi Dholakia Confirms Participating in Nach Baliye 9 With Ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva

The original Komolika of Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Bigg Boss 6 winner Urvashi Dholakia has now confirmed that she will be participating on the dance-based reality show Nach Baliye 9. Interestingly, the ninth season of Nach Baliye will have a twist. Being produced by Salman Khan, the upcoming season will feature ex-couple participating together. Recently, the Bharat actor confirmed the same as well.

Incidentally, the actor, who is also producing The Kapil Sharma Show 2, will take the judge's seat in Nach Baliye 9 as well. According to In.com report, Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar may too become one of the judges on the show.

Earlier, there were reports that ex-couple Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva will be a part of Nach Baliye 9. While Anuj, during an interaction with Bombay Times had denied involvement and said, "How can I do Nach Baliye? I am single!"

Whereas, Urvashi, on being inquired by Mumbai Mirror confirmed their participation, revealing, "The show’s creative team is still in talks to figure out who would be the best match for me. It will be interesting. As far as chemistry goes, we will just have to wait and see how everything else works out."

When asked what made her take up the project, the Bigg Boss 6 winner said that she loves dancing and the platform could teach her more. She added, "For me, it’s like acting. I’ve always wanted to be on TV and not watch it from the outside, the same goes for dance! I recently shot a promo in a grand setup.”

