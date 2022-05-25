Urvashi Dholakia Didn’t Get Any Offers After Komolika In Kasauti Zindagi Kay: ‘They Kept Relating Me To...'

Urvashi Dholakia became a household name after essaying the role of Kamolika in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasauti Zindagi Kay. While the actress had a huge fan following, during the eight-year-long successful run on TV, in her recent interview, the actress revealed that she wasn’t offered any roles after the show.

Urvashi, who welcomed twin boys Sagar and Kshitij at the age of 17, returned to work after her two sons started growing up. She was a single mother to them after parting ways with her husband after one and a half years of marriage. In an interaction with Pinkvilla, the actress shared how people related her to Komolika, Urvashi said, “By the time they started growing up, and I returned to work, I got such a character ki koi paas mein nahi bhatka tha (nobody dared to step near me). I didn’t get any offers from anyone after playing that character (referring to Kamolika). They all kept relating me to that character but I was fine with it.”

The actress also revealed that Ekta Kapoor who is the producer the Kasauti told Urvashi that she will “be the next sex bomb on TV” when she cast her in the role. At that Urvashi laughed off Ekta’s comment as “there was nothing on my mind. I only considered that I have to fend for… I have responsibilities. All I wanted to do was do good work.”

During her 38 years in the industry, Urvashi has in popular shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhi Saheli, Mehendi Tere Naam Ki, and Kahin Toh Hoga among others. She also won the sixth season of the TV reality show, Bigg Boss. After spending so much time in the industry, she feels, “The industry has definitely evolved now. But it is as tough now as it was then. It still can be quite thankless.”

Meanwhile, the actor shared that her sons Kshitij and Sagar, in the past, have persuaded her to get married again. Urvashi says that it’s not like she doesn’t want to take that path, there is a question that keeps bugging her. The actor believes that times have changed, and everyone has their set lives, therefore, she is doubtful whether people are ready to accept a strong-headed girl, or a strong-minded woman. “Are they willing to accept it? I keep asking this question. Are you willing to do it? You have to be willing to do something like that,” Urvashi said in the interview.

On the work front, Urvashi is seen in Ekta Kapoor’s fictional show Naagin 6 which stars Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal in the lead.

