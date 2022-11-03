Urvashi Dholakia Flaunts Her Curves in Blue Bikini, Says 'I Don't Need No Validation'

Apart from impressing viewers with her roles, Urvashi Dholakia knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. On Thursday afternoon, the television star took to Instagram to display her bold way of embracing womanhood in a series of stunning bikini pictures. Moreover, it was her inspiring message of body positivity and self-love that gained massive attention from her online family.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame actress flaunted her curves in a blue bikini as she posed for the camera while entering a pool. With funky sunglasses completing her bold look, Dholakia plays with her sleek hair while striking multiple poses during the photoshoot. The actress highlighted how women have been judged for a long time for multiple reasons, be it what they choose to wear or how they behave. According to her, the sheer pressure of being the ‘picture perfect’ example of a lady is what Dholakia refrained from accepting throughout her life, instead, she has always been adamant to be herself every step of the way.

She wrote, “From time unknown, women have been judged! From how they look, to what they wear & how they behave. The sheer pressure of being picture perfect is something I have defied at every step of the way coz I as a woman have all the right to be myself, wear what I want, do what I want & live my life exactly the way I want!”

Dholakia asserted that she needs no validation from anyone and continued, “My dignity and self-respect is rightfully earned by none other than myself! I don’t need any validation! Our bodies change each passing day & we don’t need to be judged for our shapes & sizes coz a woman is where life originates from and that is the biggest asset I’ve had the pleasure of owning!”

Take a look at the post below:

Within an hour the new post of Dholakia garnered over sixteen thousand likes on the photo-sharing application, leaving many lauding her view on embracing womanhood. One user commented, “Very well said gorgeous,” another called her, “Bold and beautiful.” One more said, “Aging like a fine wine. Damn.”

In terms of work, Urvashi Dholakia who became a household name for essaying the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay currently features in the supernatural fantasy daily soap opera Naagin 6.

Read all the Latest Movies News here