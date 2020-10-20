Urvashi Dholakia on Post Covid-19 Period: Didn’t Want People to be Scared of Me

Actress Urvashi Dholakia, who recently recovered from Covid-19, said in an interview that she didn’t want people to be scared of her when she stepped out.

In an interview with Times Of India, the actress said, “I didn’t want people’s perception about me to change when I stepped out. They shouldn’t be scared of me. That was something that bothered me a lot when I was recovering.”

The actress added, “The phase has made me a little more conscious than I already was. I had also lost my sense of taste and smell and was happy when I could taste my cup of tea again. I love solitude, but this time around, it wasn’t by choice. It was heartbreaking to have my sons talk to me from a distance and keep my pet away from me for 14 days.”

Recently, she had shared on Instagram, "Not only have I been out of action for the past 25 days, but they have also been quite a roller coaster ride for me on the health front! I chose to keep quiet about the matter for the simple reason because this was a fight I had to fight with immense strength needed, and till the time I did not come out victorious I did not want to speak about it. Though I have recovered now and want to let everyone know that I am now COVID FREE It was a tough period but I managed to sail through the obstacle, and I am now thriving with positive energy once again! It was another challenging battle fought and overcome thanks to the grace of God! Urvashi Dholakia."