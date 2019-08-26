Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Urvashi Dholakia Pens Special Note for Ex Anuj Sachdeva After Elimination From Nach Baliye 9

Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva became one of the most talked about couples on Nach Baliye 9. However, receiving the least number of votes, the two were eliminated on Sunday.

News18.com

Updated:August 26, 2019, 6:28 PM IST
Urvashi Dholakia Pens Special Note for Ex Anuj Sachdeva After Elimination From Nach Baliye 9
Image courtesy: Urvashi Dholakia/ Instagram
Loading...

Actress Urvashi Dholakia participated in Nach Baliye 9 with her ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva. The two became one of the most talked about couples on the dance reality show. However, receiving the least number of votes, the two were eliminated on Sunday.

Post their eviction, Anuj took to social media to share pictures from their last performance on the show. "These memories will last forever," he wrote along with the pictures.

Reacting to the same, Urvashi rushed to comment section and wrote about the camaraderie they share with each other. Calling it a new beginning, the actress said the past two months were the best. "We worked together for the first time and believe me the journey has just begun .. i know its difficult for others to respect the fact that we share a cordial relationship as friends but we know the truth and that’s all that matters .. it was the best 2 months I had spending hours of working with u and this is just a start," she commented.

However, the Bigg Boss 6 winner is quite upset about the same, according to Bombay Times.

In an interaction with the publication, Urvashi questioned the elimination, saying that they got a standing ovation from almost 300 people on the set for a performance. She added, "Why did the judges need almost a half-hour break to think about the score this time? They never did it in the last five weeks. I'm someone who has survived in this industry through hard work. I cannot and will not stop myself from speaking against unfair behaviour."

Urvashi went on to say she thought they were not treated fairly, adding, "We deserved better. We deserved to be treated fairly."

The actress further added that she is happy about participating in the show and loved performing alongside her ex Anuj, but it was "deplorable" the way the show has been formatted, "without any clarity in voting, with partiality towards certain couples and without giving everyone a fair stage."

Nach Baliye 9, which is being judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan, has already seen Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira, Vindu Dara Singh-Dina Umarova and Babita Phogat-Vivek Suhag being eliminated from the show.

