English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Urvashi Dholakia Posts Throwback 'Komolika' Video; Ekta Kapoor Accidentally Confirms Kasautii Zindagi Kay Reboot
Urvashi recently took to her social media accounts to share a video snippet from the show wherein Komolika makes her iconic entry.
Urvashi recently took to her social media accounts to share a video snippet from the show wherein Komolika makes her iconic entry.
Kasautii Zindagi Kayy, one of the most popular television shows of all time, had won many hearts during its run. Whether it was Shweta Tiwari's Prerna or Cezanne Khan's Anurag Basu- the show etched characters that created an own niche for themselves. But one character that continues to rule everyone's mind and heart is that of antagonist Komolika, ably assayed by Urvashi Dholakia.
Urvashi recently took to her social media accounts to share a video snippet from the show wherein Komolika makes her iconic entry. "Thank you so much @iyash_desai for this post am really humbled #repost #downmemorylane," she wrote on her Face book page.
Ekta Kapoor, whose Balaji Telefilms had created the show, was quick to comment on the post saying, "Ur daaaaa beshttttt how d hell will I get another komolika (sic)."
Ekta, however, had announced in February that a remake of one of her television sagas is on the cards. She had shared a quote on Instagram with a caption that read, "With a piece of my broken heart I wrote in 2001 ...17 years later I ‘ reboot’ it dipping it in personal pain and lacing it with experiences of an older me! Bringing back my most successful love saga that ran for 9 years!!! Again I’ll take my broken heart n make it into art!!! #namestobeannounced #waitfortheannouncement."
The comment, however, was later deleted given that there has been no confirmation on the reboot of the popular show.
Also Watch
Urvashi recently took to her social media accounts to share a video snippet from the show wherein Komolika makes her iconic entry. "Thank you so much @iyash_desai for this post am really humbled #repost #downmemorylane," she wrote on her Face book page.
Ekta Kapoor, whose Balaji Telefilms had created the show, was quick to comment on the post saying, "Ur daaaaa beshttttt how d hell will I get another komolika (sic)."
Ekta, however, had announced in February that a remake of one of her television sagas is on the cards. She had shared a quote on Instagram with a caption that read, "With a piece of my broken heart I wrote in 2001 ...17 years later I ‘ reboot’ it dipping it in personal pain and lacing it with experiences of an older me! Bringing back my most successful love saga that ran for 9 years!!! Again I’ll take my broken heart n make it into art!!! #namestobeannounced #waitfortheannouncement."
With a piece of my broken heart I wrote in 2001 ...17 years later I ‘ reboot’ it dipping it in personal pain and lacing it with experiences of an older me! Bringing back my most successful love saga that ran for 9 years!!! Again I’ll take my broken heart n make it into art!!! #namestobeannounced #waitfortheannouncement
The comment, however, was later deleted given that there has been no confirmation on the reboot of the popular show.
Also Watch
-
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- KRK Claims He Has Stage III Stomach Cancer; Expresses His Last Wish To Work With Big B
- Urvashi Dholakia Posts Throwback 'Komolika' Video; Ekta Kapoor Accidentally Confirms Kasautii Zindagi Kay Reboot
- Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco Launched: Price, Specs And All You Need to Know
- Champions League: Ronaldo's Outrageous Bicycle Kick Caps Emphatic Real Win
- Abhay Deol Reveals Why He 'Ran Away' from the Industry When Dev D Became Hit