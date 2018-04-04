Urvashi Dholakia Posts Throwback 'Komolika' Video; Ekta Kapoor Accidentally Confirms Kasautii Zindagi Kay Reboot

Kasautii Zindagi Kayy, one of the most popular television shows of all time, had won many hearts during its run. Whether it was Shweta Tiwari's Prerna or Cezanne Khan's Anurag Basu- the show etched characters that created an own niche for themselves. But one character that continues to rule everyone's mind and heart is that of antagonist Komolika, ably assayed by Urvashi Dholakia.Urvashi recently took to her social media accounts to share a video snippet from the show wherein Komolika makes her iconic entry. "Thank you so much @iyash_desai for this post am really humbled #repost #downmemorylane," she wrote on her Face book page.Ekta Kapoor, whose Balaji Telefilms had created the show, was quick to comment on the post saying, "Ur daaaaa beshttttt how d hell will I get another komolika (sic)."Ekta, however, had announced in February that a remake of one of her television sagas is on the cards. She had shared a quote on Instagram with a caption that read, "With a piece of my broken heart I wrote in 2001 ...17 years later I ‘ reboot’ it dipping it in personal pain and lacing it with experiences of an older me! Bringing back my most successful love saga that ran for 9 years!!! Again I’ll take my broken heart n make it into art!!! #namestobeannounced #waitfortheannouncement."The comment, however, was later deleted given that there has been no confirmation on the reboot of the popular show.