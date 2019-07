Urvashi Dholakia Revisits Her Most Iconic Role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Actress Urvashi Dholakia shot to fame as the antagonist Komolika in the popular television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay almost a decade ago, and she says "it feels great" that people remember the character even after so many years.

"I played Komolika 10 years ago and people still talk about it. It feels great to see so much love from the audience has for that character even today. I feel humbled that I got an opportunity to play a character that has remained embedded in people's hearts over the years," Urvashi told IANS.

She pointed negative characters play a vital role in Indian daily soaps.

"Antagonists are as important as protagonists. Negative characters add drama to story, make it interesting. I am happy that the audience accepted me in negative shades."

Urvashi is currently a part of the reality dance show, Nach Baliye, in which she has participated with her ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva.

During an interaction with Pinkvilla, Anuj said that though he took time to think over participating in Nach Baliye 9, he eventually said yes as he's been friends with Urvashi for several years post their break-up.

"It did take some thinking. But then I was like as Urvashi and I have been friends for years it was comfortable to say yes. Also, I did not think too much about the theme or what people would decipher, I just wanted to do a dance show simple as that," he said.

This year, the makers of Nach Baliye are pitting former couples against couples.

