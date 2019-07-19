Urvashi Dholakia Says Dancing With Ex-Boyfriend on Nach Baliye is Not a Way to Revive Relationship

Actress Urvashi Dholakia, who is known for portraying negative roles on Indian television, is all geared up to show her dancing skills with her ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress, who will be seen in the upcoming season of dance reality show Nach Baliye, says she is not looking forward to giving a second chance to her relationship.

"If a chapter is over, it is not necessary to reopen those pages. Why not start a new chapter and build a new relation? I believe two people who were in a relationship can remain good friends. There is nothing wrong with that," said Urvashi.

"I am not in my twenties, so I do think a little differently now. I believe in mature living and don't like to hold grudges. Sometimes you have to move on to find happiness in life. That's what I did," she added.

The makers of the show are yet to unveil the identity of Urvashi's partner, and the actress is yet to confirm the news, but reports are rife that her partner in the Star Plus show is Anuj. "I am participating in the show with my ex but it does not mean that I am giving a second chance to the relationship. One has to understand that I come from a different school of thought," is all that Urvashi would tell IANS, about the identity of her partner.

I’m comingg BACK .. only this time I’m dancing my way into ur tv screens and hopefully once again into ur hearts ... ur support and love matters ❤️ #NachBaliye9 #starplus #comedancewithme #urvashi #urvashidholakia #💋 pic.twitter.com/m38TYMnl3A — Urvashi Dholakia (@Urvashi9) July 2, 2019

She also spoke about her dance preparations. "I have never done a dancing project in my professional life. So, I thought it would be a great opportunity to learn something new, especially the different types of dance forms. The preparations are going well. My choreographer is working hard on us. Dancing alone is different from dancing with a partner. It's a team effort and coordination matters. We are tying to do our best to do justice to the performances," she said.

Urvashi Dholakia who is one of the more prominent faces from the television industry was last seen as Queen Iravati in the fantasy television series Chandrakanta on Colors.

Follow @News18Movies for more