Urvashi Dholakia Slams Trolls Questioning Stretch Marks on Women's Bodies

It is no secret that women are subjected to more scrutiny about their body than men, especially those in the public eye. From weight to imperfections, people expect women (especially celebrities) to have a spotless, flawless body at all times. But TV actress Urvashi Dholakia is here to shut down these voices and assert her worth with all its aspects that the society considers as flaws. The actress particularly spoke about stretch-marks and how women are constantly shamed if they wear revealing clothes that put the stretch-marks in full view.

In an interview, the actress noted, “I'm aware of how people try to bully women, who choose to dress a certain way after they become mothers…Koi mujhe rok ke batao (Somebody try to stop me).” The actress a large Instagram following with over 1 million followers. She regularly posts personal photos ranging from sarees to bikinis.

She said the stretch marks and cellulite do not matter at all and she loves her body completely, comparing the marks to her tattoos. Furthermore, her stretch marks are her pride. “My stretch marks are proof that life grew within me, no one can take that away from me.”

She questioned why is a man never questioned for being shirtless on a beach after becoming a father, but if a woman posts pictures in a bikini (with stretch marks after becoming a mother) she will be questioned and bullied. In her opinion, such questions raised against women do not to be answered.

The actress famous for her villainous role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay got married at the young age of 16 and soon gave birth to twin sons, Sagar and Kshitij. She has been raising them as a single while juggling a career first a struggling and then a successful actress. She further noted that she isn’t trying “make a point” by posting any pictures that will cause controversy. She was at a pool, and that’s what one wears at a pool, is her only statement.