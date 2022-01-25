Urvashi Dholakia to Make Her Television Comeback With Naagin 6? Details Inside

Television actress Urvashi Dholakia, who became a household name by playing the iconic character Komolika in the daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay is all set to make her come back to the small screen. She was last seen in Nach Baliye 9 in 2019 and Bigg Boss 13 in 2020 where she appeared as a guest. As per a report in ETimes, Urvashi has been signed to play a role in the upcoming show Naagin 6. She was last seen in the fiction genre in the daily soap Chandrakanta — Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha.

According to the publication, she will play a completely new avatar in the supernatural fantasy show but no details have been revealed as of now.

In an interview with ETimes in 2021, Urvashi had shared that although she loves the work she has done in the industry, a certain stereotyping has also happened. The actress has essayed the ‘vamp role’ in various daily soaps.

“Somewhere, people stop seeing you outside the character that you play. it’s time people see my other shades," she had told the publication.

Meanwhile, the new promo of Naagin 6 which was released a couple of days back revealed that the story now has a modern-day context, and begins in 2020. It showed a citizen from a ‘neighbouring country’ poisoning the rivers that leads to India and that Naagin will come forward to rescue the country from the danger.

While the promo nor the makers have revealed who will be playing the new Naagin, fans are speculating that the actress seen in the promo is either Aalisha Panwar or Divyanka Tripathi. Several fans also felt that the Naagin seen in the promo is the Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik.

