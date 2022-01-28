Urvashi Dholakia to Make Important Announcement on Naagin 6 in Bigg Boss 15 Finale?

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6 is all set to replace Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 at the 10:30 PM slot on Colors TV. The current season of Bigg Boss 15 will come to end with its finale this weekend. While there's not much time left for Naagin's re-entry on our TV sets, there's still no confirmation about the serial's star cars. Speculations were rife that makers had considered actors like Tejasswi Prakash, Rubina Dilaik, Mahima Makwana, Urvashi Dholakia and Mahira Sharma for the lead role but who bagged the part is still unclear.

While the revelation of the next Naagin may take some more time, a TOI report has confirmed Urvashi Dholakia's casting in the serial. The actor will reportedly be playing a crucial part in the upcoming serial and an announcement regarding the same could be made during the Bigg Boss 15 finale this weekend.

Colors TV today shared a promo on its social media pages revealing that Ex-Bigg Boss winners will be taking part in the show's grand finale. Winner of Bigg Boss season 6, Urkashi Dholakia also featured among the names slated to appear in the grand finale and could even make the announcement of Naagin 6 from the stage.

Apart from Urvashi, Bigg Boss ex-winners like Gauhar Khan, Gautam Gulati, Shweta Tiwari, and Rubina Dilaik will also be seen making appearances in the season 15 grand finale.

Urvashi was last seen in Colors TV's show Chandrakanta essaying the role of a queen but has been out of action for the past four years. Urvashi rose to fame with per portrayal of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and acted in several serials like Kahiin To Hogi, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and many others.

Meanwhile, with the eviction of Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijeet Bichukale, the final race to Bigg Boss 15 trophy has narrowed down between six contenders- Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Rakhi Sawant.

