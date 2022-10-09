Urvashi Rautela Arrives in Australia Ahead of T20 World Cup, Fans Tag Rishabh Pant on Her Pics

Ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has arrived in Australia. Urvashi took to Instagram to share her photos from the flight and revealed that she “followed my heart” and it led to her Australia. Urvashi’s post has created a stir on social media, courtesy her link-up rumours with Indian cricket team’s player Rishabh Pant.

Urvashi and Rishabh reportedly dated each other for a brief period of time. Of late, they have been grabbing the headlines for their alleged war of words on social media. As soon as Urvashi informed about her arrival in Australia on social media, netizens began trolling her for “following” Rishabh. One user wrote, “Stop following Rishabh!” Another one said, “She is not going to leave Rishabh.” A third user commented, “You have actually followed Rishabh to Australia?”

Meanwhile, Team India arrived in Australia on October 7 for the much-awaited T20 World Cup, starting next week. The Men in Blue will start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan a couple of weeks later at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). However, the Indian contingent arrived Down Under well in advance to acclimatise to the condition and have proper practice before heading into the showpiece event.

Earlier, Urvashi Rautela shared a cryptic birthday greeting for cricketer Rishabh Pant, who turned a year older on October 4. Urvashi shared a video of her on her Instagram account and wrote: “Happy Birthday…” Even though the actress didn’t mention Rishabh in her post, fans were quick to point out that the post was dedicated to Rishabh.

Urvashi previously grabbed the headlines when she seemingly apologised to Rishabh. Addressing her social media war with Rishabh, Urvashi told Instant Bollywood, “I have nothing to say about it. But I feel everything should be positive and happy. You should always keep the environment positive. I’m a very positive person. So we should not talk anything negative about anyone.”

When she was asked if Rishabh was her boyfriend, the actress smiled and said, “No comments.” In another video, shared by Instant Bollywood, Urvashi apologised to Rishabh. During the conversation, the interviewer asked her if she wanted to convey any message to Rishabh Pant. The actress said, “Seedhi baat, no bakwaas. That’s why I am not doing any bakwaas.” In the end, the two-time Miss Universe India winner said, “I am sorry,” by folding her hands.

She, however, later clarified that her ‘I am sorry’ statement was meant for her fans, not anyone else. Before this, Urvashi had taken a dig at Rishabh Pant on Instagram by calling him “chotu bhaiya.” She later removed the infamous post from her profile.

