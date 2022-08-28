Urvashi Rautela Attends India vs Pak Asia Cup Match Amid Feud With Rishabh Pant, Pic Breaks Internet

Urvashi Rautela left fans in shock with her appearance at India vs Pakistan match on Sunday. The neighbouring countries faced off on Sunday in Dubai as part of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 tournament. The actress, who is currently in a feud with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, was spotted in the stands cheering for team India. Pant, on the other hand, was dropped out of the match and was seen seated on the side benches.

Pictures of Urvashi have now gone viral showing her seated with a friend. For the match, Urvashi was seen wearing a bold red outfit with a bluish purple blazer on top. Her attendance at the cricket match came a few hours after she shared a cryptic post that many fans felt was directed toward Rishabh Pant.

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela in the stadium watching India vs Pakistan match. pic.twitter.com/FdvUtZBcMw — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) August 28, 2022

Earlier in the day, Urvashi shared a reel in which she flaunted her sexy purple gown. While her dress was caught attention, it was her caption that grabbed more eyeballs. “I saved your reputation by not telling my side of the story,” wrote Urvashi in her caption. As soon as she shared the post, fans speculated if she was referring to Pant.

Urvashi had previously also taken a sly dig at Pant by calling him “chotu bhaiya”. Following this, Rishabh wrote on his Instagram Story, “Don’t stress over what you cannot control.”

The feud between Urvashi and Pant began after the actress claimed that a certain “Mr RP” waited in the lobby to meet her during an event in New Delhi. Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, the actress also claimed that the meeting couldn’t take place as she was asleep and saw 17 missed calls when she woke up.

In apparent response to her claims, Pant shared a statement on Instagram Story which he soon deleted. The statement read, “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines.” Pant went on to mention that it is sad how some people are “So thirsty for fame and name.” He added, “May God bless them.” He hashtagged the post “Mera picha chorho Behen,” and “Jhut ki bhi limit hoti hai.”

