Urvashi Rautela Calls Coronavirus Lockdown 'Thoughtful', Shares How She Spends Time

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, most countries in the world have applied a lockdown in order to protect its citizen. This is true in case of India as well, as it is now under a 21 day lockdown. Actress Urvashi Rautela, who recently had a live interaction with her fans for a news organisation showed her support for the lockdown, calling it a thoughtful move to fight Covid-19.

On Indian Express' live interaction, Urvashi said, “I do understand what are we going through and during this difficult time, all we need to have is patience and pray that we recover from this current situation with a lot of strength. I think the 21-day lockdown is a good step in order to protect ourselves and others from the pandemic,” the actor said.

She also said that she was looking at the lockdown in a positive light as “we have got a break from routine life and we can give time to the things we wanted to do before.”

Urvashi also shared with fans how she was spending her free time during the quarantine period. “I am spending time with family. I am doing household chores. I am reading some books. I am actually enjoying my time. I am in my house, not stepping out and not even meeting anyone. I want to request everyone to follow the guidelines given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Let’s not go out and stay home because that is the only way we can fight this pandemic,” she said.

Follow @News18Movies for more