Urvashi Rautela Cancels Event in Greece Due to COVID-19

Bigg Boss invited popular Bollywood actress, Urvashi Rautela as a special guest, who also got gifts for the contestants, that were sent by their families. (Image: Colors TV)

The Miss Universe 2015 Pageant of India was going to perform at a grand wedding in Athens, Greece.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 6, 2020, 1:06 PM IST
Actress Urvashi Rautela has cancelled her event in Athens, Greece due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Urvashi, who represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant, was supposed to perform at a grand wedding in Athens, Greece.

Till March 5, mainland China reported 139 new cases, up from 119 a day earlier, as well as 31 new deaths. More than 92,000 people globally have tested positive and 3,100 have died.

The number of confirmed cases outside China were reported in South Korea (5,766), Italy (3,089), Iran (2,922), Japan (1,023, including 706 on Diamond Princess), France (285), Germany (262), the US (154), Spain (151), Singapore (112), Hong Kong (104), the UK (85), Kuwait (56), Norway (56), Australia (52), Malaysia (50), Bahrain (49), Thailand (47), Taiwan (42), Switzerland (37), Canada (33), Sweden (32), Austria (29), India (29), the UAE (27), Iraq (26), Netherlands (24), Belgium (23), Iceland (16), Vietnam (16), Lebanon (13), Oman (12), Algeria (12), San Marino (10), Israel (10), Macau (10), Croatia (nine), Greece (eight), Qatar (eight), Finland (seven), Ecuador (seven), Ireland (six), Mexico (five), Pakistan (five), Czech Republic (five), Russia (four), Senegal (four), Romania (four), Portugal (four), Belarus (four), Philippines (three), Azerbaijan (three), New Zealand (three), Georgia (three), Brazil (two), Indonesia (two), Slovenia (two), Hungary (two), Estonia (two), Egypt (two), and one each in Poland, Latvia, Nigeria, Dominican Republic, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Luxembourg, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Andorra, Jordan, Tunisia, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Armenia, Argentina and Chile, according to figures issued by the South China Morning Post.

The deaths outside China were recorded in Italy (107), Iran (92), South Korea (35), Japan (12), the US (11), France (four), Hong Kong (two), Australia (two), Spain (one), San Marino (one), Taiwan (one), Thailand (one) and the Philippines (one).

