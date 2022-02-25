Urvashi Rautela Celebrates 28th Birthday With family in Maldives; See Pics, Videos

Actor-model Urvashi Rautela is celebrating her 28th birthday today. She is in the Maldives to celebrate her birthday with her family. The actor has shared pictures and videos of her celebrations on Instagram, and she appears to be having a great time. She has extended her gratitude to her fans and well-wishers for their wishes on her special day. Urvashi looked glamorous in the dress that she chose to wear on her birthday.

Sharing a video of her birthday celebrations, the actor said that God has been really good to her and she is looking forward to seeing what the next year brings in her life.

Urvashi has shared a picture of herself with a cake that she cut on her birthday. Extending her gratitude to her fan clubs on Instagram, she said, “It is a great reminder of how thankful I am for all the beauty I have in my life. Thanks for being a part of this great feeling! Thank you so much to all my friends and family who wished me a happy birthday.” She said that she received birthday wishes from South Africa, England, France, Mauritius, Colombia, and Canada.

Former Miss Diva Universe has also shared a picture of herself in a golden dress in which she looks gorgeous.

Urvashi has made a resolution this year. In an interview with ETimes, she said that she wanted to surround herself with women of high calibre, affluence, and elegance, who inspire her and motivate her to be the best version of herself. She also advised her fans to live a healthy and tension-free life.

Urvashi will next be seen in Jio studios’ web series Inspector Avinash opposite Randeep Hooda in a bilingual thriller, Black Rose.

