Urvashi Rautela Celebrates 46mn Instagram Followers with 60kg Tidal Tank Isometric Halo Crunches

Fitness plays a pivotal role for each and everyone in our day to day life. Actress Urvashi Rautela has yet again brought a surprise to all her fans by releasing a fitness video. The actress crossed 46 million followers on her Instagram and thanked all her fans by sharing an amazing workout video of herself which is just giving us inspiration to hit the gym as soon as possible.

Urvashi dropped a video on Instagram where she is seen doing very heavy 60kg tidal tank isometric halo crunches. Urvashi performed this heavy lifting workout with ease. Wearing light purple striped sports bra along with high waist gym pants with a ponytail, the actress dropped this workout inspiration video for all her fans.

Sharing the video of herself she thanked fans for the new milestone on Instagram. “60kgs tidal Tank isomecric halo crunches Thankyou #46Million Love you," she posted.

Check out the video now:

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, and also bagged appreciation for her international song ‘Versace Baby’ with Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi will be soon seen in the Jio studios web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ along with the Hindi remake of ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’. Urvashi will be making a Tamil debut with ‘The Legend’ opposite Saravana and has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series.

