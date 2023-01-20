Urvashi Rautela Celebrates Success of Waltair Veerayya by Grooving to Besharam Rang

Chiranjeevi’s latest flick Waltair Veerayya is having a successful run at the box office. The film has reportedly earned over Rs 120 crore gross worldwide. Waltair Veerayya actress Urvashi Rautela has now shared a video expressing her “inner happiness" over the film's success.

Since its release, last month, the Besharam Rang song from the upcoming Pathaan movie has caused a lot of buzz on social media. The song features sizzling chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Many celebrities like Shweta Tiwari, Hina Khan and others grooved to the upbeat and catchy song on social media. Joining the viral trend, Urvashi Rautela flaunted her beauty and she celebrated the success of her movie, Waltair Veerayya, in her latest post.

Urvashi Rautela wore a gorgeous white ensemble with a sheer dupatta. She accessorized herself with Chanel’s earrings and a dainty pendant. She opted for ultra-glam makeup as she lets her wavy hair loose in the soft breeze. She can be seen enjoying the weather and the song. Her caption for the post was about expressing her happiness about the success of her Telugu movie Waltair Veeraya featuring Chiranjeevi in the lead. She wrote, “120 Crores Gross in 3 days for mega mass blockbuster, Waltair Veerayya. Thank you so much. #HappyFace #InnerHappiness #Grateful #Blessed."

Many were awestruck by Urvashi Rautela’s beauty and they dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section. A user called her, “Princess of Bollywood”, while another wrote, “Mam you look so beautiful”.

Check out the video here:

In terms of work, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in Waltair Veerayaa in which she appeared for an item number song titled Boss Party. She is currently enjoying the success of the K.S. Ravindra movie featuring Chiranjeevi, Shruti Haasan and Ravi Teja in prominent roles. Urvashi will also star in web series featuring Randeep Hooda, titled Inspector Avinash. She will soon mark her debut in Hollywood with 365 Days star, Michele Morrone.

Read all the Latest Movies News here