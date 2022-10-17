Urvashi Rautela Chops Hair in Support of Iran Protestors And Ankita Bhandari; Pics Go Viral

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has shared pictures of herself chopping off locks of her hair in support of protesters in Iran and Ankita Bhandari from Uttarakhand.

The protests in Iran were prompted by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest on September 13 in Tehran for allegedly violating Iran’s strict dress code. Women around the world are uniting in protest against the Iranian government by cutting their hair. Meanwhile, Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist at a resort near Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, was allegedly killed by an ex-BJP leader’s son Pulkit Arya and two of his accomplices. Her alleged murder sparked a huge backlash.

Now, Urvashi has shown her solidarity with the protestors demanding justice for Mahsa and Ankita. The actress wrote in her Instagram account: “CHOPPED MY HAIR OFF! cutting my hair in support of Iranian women and girls who have been killed in protests at the death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by Iranian morality police and for all the girls. And for 19-year-old girl my Ankita Bhandari from Uttarakhand. Around the world women are uniting in protest against the Iranian government by cutting their hair. Respect Women! A Global Symbol For Women’s Revolution. Hair is seen as a symbol of the beauty of women. By chopping off hair it in public, women are showing that they don’t care about society’s beauty standards and won’t let anything or anyone decide how they dress up, behave or live. Once women come together and consider one women’s issue as an issue of the entire womankind, feminism will see a new vigour.”

Earlier, Oscar-winning actors Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche, as well as other French screen and music stars, filmed themselves chopping off locks of their hair in support of protesters in Iran.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here