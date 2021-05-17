Urvashi Rautela Congratulates Mexico's Andrea Meza as She Becomes Miss Universe

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned as Miss Universe on Sunday. To congratulate the 26-year-old winner of the beauty pageant, Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram.

The 27-year-old actress shared a picture of Andrea wearing the coveted crown and congratulated her in the caption. The actress welcomed Andrea to the Miss Universe family. Urvashi had represented India in the 2015 Miss Universe pageant. She also won the Miss Diva Universe in 2015.

This year’s Miss Universe pageant made a comeback after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show was hosted by American actor Mario Lopez and television personality Olivia Culpo at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Hollywood, Florida.

In the final round of the show, Miss Mexico was asked to express her views on the changing beauty standards. Andrea’s answer to the question was that we live in a society that is more advanced and as we have advanced as a society, we have advanced with stereotypes as well. She further mentioned that nowadays, beauty is not only the way we look but for her beauty radiates in one’s heart and the way they conduct themselves. She also said that people should never permit someone to tell them that they are not valuable.

Andrea was also asked by the panel of judges how she would have handled the coronavirus pandemic. The panel included eight women and former Miss Universe contestants Cheslie Kryst, Paulina Vega, and Demi-Leigh Tebow served as competition analysts and commentators.

Miss Mexico’s response to the question was that she would have placed the lockdown much before the virus had spread as much as it did in reality.

The 69th Miss Universe has more than 70 participants from around the world including Miss Myanmar who made sure that she sent across a strong message about how military dictatorship in her country is threatening its citizens democratic rights.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here