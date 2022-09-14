Urvashi Rautela Finally Answers If Rishabh Pant Is Her Boyfriend, Says 'I'm Sorry' to Cricketer

Urvashi Rautela has put an end to all the speculation around her equation with cricketer Rishabh Pant. The two recently got into a war of words on social media which took the internet by storm. The two reportedly dated each other for a brief period time and their rumoured relationship apparently did not end on a good note.

However, Urvashi has cleared the air once and for all. Addressing her social media war with Rishabh, Urvashi told Instant Bollywood, “I have nothing to say about it. But I feel everything should be positive and happy. You should always keep the environment positive. I’m a very positive person. So we should not talk anything negative about anyone.”

When she was asked if Rishabh was her boyfriend, the actress smiled and said, “No comments.” In another video, shared by Instant Bollywood, Urvashi apologised to Rishabh. During the conversation, the interviewer asked her if she wanted to convey any message to Rishabh Pant. The actress said, “Seedhi baat, no bakwaas. That’s why I am not doing any bakwaas.” In the end, the two-time Miss Universe India winner said, “I am sorry,” by folding her hands.

Urvashi Rautela had taken a dig at Rishabh Pant on Instagram a few days back by calling him “chotu bhaiya.” She later removed the infamous post from her profile. This came after Rishabh shared a cryptic post on his Instagram Story.

“Don’t stress over what you cannot control,” shared Rishabh on his Instagram Story, days after Urvashi referred to him as “chotu bhaiya” and asked him not to take advantage of a silent girl. “Chotu bhaiyaa (young brother) should play bat ball… main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone (I am no naive girl to be defamed) with young kiddo darling tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho,” read Urvashi’s now-deleted post. She had also added hashtags – ‘RP CHOTU BHAIYYA (young brother),’ ‘Cougar Hunter’ and ‘don’t take advantage of a silent girl.’

It all began after Urvashi had claimed in an interview with Bollywood Hungama that a certain “Mr RP” had waited in the lobby to meet her during an event in New Delhi. The actress also claimed that the meeting couldn’t take place as she was asleep and saw 17 missed calls when she woke up. In apparent response to her claims, Rishabh had shared a statement on Instagram Story which he later deleted. The statement read, “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines.” Pant went on to mention that it is sad how some people are “So thirsty for fame and name.” He added, “May God bless them.” He hashtagged the post “Mera picha chorho Behen,” and “Jhut ki bhi limit hoti hai.”

