Urvashi Rautela Flaunts Her Sexy Dance Moves in Strapless Dress; Video Goes Viral

Urvashi Rautela’s Instagram profile is a riot of colours, dance, music and a whole lot of entertainment. The actress never fails to treat her fans with sneak peeks of her personal life. On Sunday, she shared a snippet of the current song that she is dancing to, and it is just too much fun. In the video, Urvashi, dressed in a shimmery golden strapless dress can be seen dancing all the way with another friend for company. She grooves and moves and dances in the room like no one is watching. She can be seen moving her hips with her back to the camera. This is what she loves – Paradinha by Anitta. It is a Spanish song that Urvashi can’t stop making her sassy dance moves to.

Within minutes of posting, the video was flooded with appreciative comments from her friends and family. Multiple users wrote how gorgeous she looks in her attire.

Urvashi is sometimes dancing and sometimes pampering herself with a great hairstyle. Earlier on Sunday, she went to fix her hair in white strapless attire and her Instafam is smitten by it. In the video, the actress can be seen posing for the camera while her hair is getting made. “Hi,” she captioned her post.

Here’s a video of Urvashi posing in front of a blue helicopter. The video seems to be from one of her shoot locations. Dressed in crop top and ripped denims, the actress can be seen having the most amount of fun. This is the video we are talking about:

Urvashi, star of films such as Virgin Bhanupriya, Hate Story 4, Great Grand Masti, Bhaag Johnny and Sanam Re, made her debut with the 2013 film Singh Saab The Great. She also won the Miss Diva Universe in 2015. Urvashi has worked in multiple web-series such as Sex Chat With Pappu And Papa and The Dance Project. The actress will next be seen in the web drama Inspector Avinash where she will share screen space with Randeep Hooda.

