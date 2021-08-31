Urvashi Rautela Flaunts Her Sexy Dance Moves; Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal Perform on 'Raata Lambiya'

Shilpa Shetty is “so proud" of her younger sister Shamita Shetty after she selflessly nominated herself to save her connection Raqesh Bapat from elimination on Bigg Boss OTT. Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty’s strong connection has been hitting the headlines for a while now.

Bigg Boss: Shilpa Shetty is ‘Proud’ As Shamita Shetty Tears Letter from Family and Saves Raqesh Bapat

Urvashi Rautela’s Instagram profile is a riot of colours, dance, music and a whole lot of entertainment. The actress never fails to treat her fans with sneak peeks of her personal life. On Sunday, she shared a snippet of the current song that she is dancing to, and it is just too much fun.

Urvashi Rautela Flaunts Her Sexy Dance Moves in Strapless Dress; Video Goes Viral

The 12th season of the singing reality show Indian Idol apart from having mesmerising performances from the contestants, also saw new friendships bloom. Winner Pawandeep Rajan and first runner up Arunita Kanjilal were often rumoured to be together, and amid these speculations, a video has surfaced online where the musical duo can be seen crooning Shershaah’s popular song Raata Lambiya.

Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal Perform on Shershaah’s Raata Lambiya, Fans Hail Their Chemistry

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor had a blast on Monday night as they danced their heart away at a party in Mumbai. The bash was also joined by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. In a video, which has emerged online, Neetu and Riddhima can be seen enjoying a Greek custom involving the smashing of plates during celebratory occasions.

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Break Plates at a Party; Video Goes Viral

The South Korean boy-band BTS is taking the world by storm will their new tracks and music videos. The band has rose to fame on an international level over the past couple of years. The band has debuted on the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 every time after a song released since last August, starting with their hit track Dynamite. Their succeeding songs including Savage Love Remix, Life Goes On, Butter and Permission to Dance have also debuted on at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Now, their track Butter has achieved another incredible feat. The track became the longest running Top 10 song on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

BTS Track Butter the Longest Running Top 10 Song on Billboard Hot 100 Charts

