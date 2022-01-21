Urvashi Rautela Gives Sassy Reply To Trolls Linking Her With Rishabh Pant

Urvashi Rautela has carved a significant place among Bollywood’s most glamorous and talented actresses. The actress is known for her confident, bold and charismatic personality. The diva is quite active on social media and has her own way of giving it back to trolls at times. The actress was recently taunted by a user over her linkup with cricketer Rishabh Pant.

The rumours about relationship between Rishabh and Urvashi made rounds after they were spotted together on many occasions in 2018. Due to unknown reasons after sometime, they have blocked each other on Whatsapp, according to reports. According to reports, Urvashi had also been involved with cricketer Hardik Pandya but after sometime he too started maintaining a distance from her.

While both individuals are thorough professionals in their fields and have avoided any kind of ugly confrontations publicly, trolls are often seen ridiculing them on social media. Recently, a troll asked the actress whether she has seen Pant scoring a 100. It was a deliberate attempt to provoke the actress but Urvashi maintained her cool and replied that if he is indicating Pants, then yes she has seen everyone wearing it. About the 100, Urvashi said that yes she has also seen Rs 100 in pants.

Her fans are praising Urvashi’s sassy and a befitting reply to trolls.

Rishabh Pant is currently dating interior designer Isha Negi. He recently made his relationship official via Instagram. In a recently shared photo the couple looks stunning amid the snow. Rishabh captioned the photo, “I like me better when I’m with you”.

On the work front, Urvashi will be next seen in a Telugu film Black Rose.

