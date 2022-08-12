Urvashi Rautela Hits Back At Rishabh Pant, Says 'Chotu Bhaiya Should Play Bat Ball'

The war of words between Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela and cricketer Rishabh Pant is getting uglier. After the latter wrote ‘picha choro behen’ in a social media post, the actress has now hit back at the cricketer. In her latest social media post, Urvashi referred to Rishabh as ‘chotu bhaiya’ and asked him not to take advantage of a silent girl.

“Chotu bhaiyaa (young brother) should play bat ball ot…main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone (I am no naive girl to be defamed) with young kiddo darling tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho.” She also added hastags – RP CHOTU BHAIYYA (young brother) Cougar Hunter and Don’t take advantage of a silent girl,” she wrote.

For the unversed, it all started after Urvashi Rautela, in a recent interview, claimed that ‘RP’ waited all night to meet her during one of her shoots in Delhi. “Mr RP came to the hotel lobby and wanted to meet. Ten hours passed and I fell asleep. I couldn’t attend any calls and when I woke up I saw 16-17 missed calls and I felt so bad that someone was waiting for me and I couldn’t meet them. I told him we’ll meet when you come to Mumbai. We met in Mumbai but a huge drama happened with the paps and all,” she said.

Following this, Rishabh Pant responded without naming the actress. “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them,” he wrote on Instagram stories. Not just this but the cricketer also added hashtags–Mera Picha Chhoro Behen (leave me alone sister) and Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai (There’s a limit to lies too). However, Rishabh later deleted this post.

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant have reportedly dated each other in the past.

