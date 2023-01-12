Urvashi Rautela Ignores Crowd As They Greet Her With 'Rishabh Pant' Chants During An Event; Watch

Urvashi Rautela recently graced the Waltair Veerayya Mega Mass Party event that took place in Vizag. While several pictures and videos of the actress from the event surfaced online, what caught netizens’ attention was something else. Urvashi was greeted with ‘Rishab Pant’ chants. In a video that Urvashi herself shared on her Instagram handle, the crowd was seen cheering and chanting ‘Rishabh Pant’ as she was delivering her speech on the stage. The video also showed how the actress decided to ignore the chants and continued with her speech. Sharing the video of the same on her Instagram handle, Urvashi wrote, “This love is what keeps me going".

This wasn’t the first unpleasant situation Urvashi had to deal with. For a long time now, the actress has been the target of trolls and pant chants. Recently, Urvashi shared a black and white photo featuring Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute, where Rishab Pant is admitted. However, her post left netizens upset who then trolled the actress and accused her of mental harassment. “This is mental harassment. If a man did this, he’d either be in jail or have a Netflix crime documentary in his name," one of the Twitter users had written. Later, Urvashi’s mother also shared a picture of the hospital where the cricketer is admitted and penned a note for her daughter. “Every thing is all right don’t worry beta @urvashirautela,” she wrote. However, Urvashi’s mother deleted the post later.

Reportedly, Urvashi and Rishabh Pant dated each other in the past but parted ways on an ugly note.

On the work front, Urvashi is currently busy promoting her film Waltair Veeraaya, which is going to be released on 13th January in all the nearby theaters. Apart from that, she will also play Randeep Hooda’s co-star in Inspector Avinash. The actress is also making a big Hollywood debut with Michele Morrone on Netflix. She will also be seen in Dil Hai Gray film and in William Shakespeare’s bilingual thriller Black Rose, which is based on The Merchant of Venice.

