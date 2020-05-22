MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Urvashi Rautela is Sharing Throwback Videos Until 'Real Life Doesn't Feel Like a Movie'

Urvashi Rautela is Sharing Throwback Videos Until 'Real Life Doesn't Feel Like a Movie'

Urvashi Rautela shared a throwback video, where she is getting her makeup done for a likely event or shoot.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 22, 2020, 9:40 AM IST
Share this:

Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela urged everyone to be safe and said that "until real life doesn't feel like a movie, cinema will remain closed.

Urvashi shared a throwback video of herself getting her hair and make-up done for what seems like an event or a shoot.

"Cinema closed until real life doesn't feel like a movie. STAY SAFE. BE KIND. I LOVE YOU ALL GUYS. Stuck with you @yashrajrautela," she captioned the image.

Urvashi, a social media sensation, made her Bollywood debut with Singh Saab The Great in 2013. She later appeared in films like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4 and Pagalpanti.

Recently, Urvashi talked about stray animals dying of starvation, and urged people to take care of them.

Urvashi had also donated Rs 5 crore to aid the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and says we need to get together and no donation is too small.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading