Urvashi Rautela is Sharing Throwback Videos Until 'Real Life Doesn't Feel Like a Movie'

Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela urged everyone to be safe and said that "until real life doesn't feel like a movie, cinema will remain closed.

Urvashi shared a throwback video of herself getting her hair and make-up done for what seems like an event or a shoot.

"Cinema closed until real life doesn't feel like a movie. STAY SAFE. BE KIND. I LOVE YOU ALL GUYS. Stuck with you @yashrajrautela," she captioned the image.

Urvashi, a social media sensation, made her Bollywood debut with Singh Saab The Great in 2013. She later appeared in films like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4 and Pagalpanti.

Recently, Urvashi talked about stray animals dying of starvation, and urged people to take care of them.

Urvashi had also donated Rs 5 crore to aid the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and says we need to get together and no donation is too small.

