Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Urvashi Rautela is Virat Kohli's Biggest Fangirl in this Pic from ICC World Cup

Urvashi Rautela posted a picture of her hugging the wax statue of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. Check it out.

News18.com

Updated:June 18, 2019, 1:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Urvashi Rautela is Virat Kohli's Biggest Fangirl in this Pic from ICC World Cup
Image of Urvashi Rautela, Virat Kohli's wax statue, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who was in London for the India vs Pakistan match played on Sunday, May 16, has posted an image on her social media handle that shows her hugging the wax statue of the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. The Hate Story 4

actress shared the picture on the occasion of the match at Manchester to show her support for the team. In the post she can be seen with her hands around Virat’s shoulders.

The pic of Urvashi with Virat's statue is from the Madame Tussauds museum in London, which was unveiled before India’s match on May 30. In the image, Urvashi is all smiles as he poses with what can be guessed is her favourite cricketer. Sharing the image on Instagram she wrote, "#INDIAVsPAKISTAN #CWC19 @cricketworldcup #INDvPAK #love #india #cricket #lovecricket (sic)."

On the movies front, Urvashi will next be seen in Pagalpanti being helmed by Anees Bazmee. Apart from the former beauty queen, the comedy also stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla in major roles.

Other Bollywood celebrities who were in attendance at the India vs Pakistan match were Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Boman Irani, Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla, Shibani Dandekar among others.

Read: Ranveer Singh Posts Selfies With Tendulkar, Ganguly, Pandya As Cricket Fever Grips Him

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram