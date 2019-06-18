Urvashi Rautela is Virat Kohli's Biggest Fangirl in this Pic from ICC World Cup

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who was in London for the India vs Pakistan match played on Sunday, May 16, has posted an image on her social media handle that shows her hugging the wax statue of the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. The Hate Story 4

actress shared the picture on the occasion of the match at Manchester to show her support for the team. In the post she can be seen with her hands around Virat’s shoulders.

The pic of Urvashi with Virat's statue is from the Madame Tussauds museum in London, which was unveiled before India’s match on May 30. In the image, Urvashi is all smiles as he poses with what can be guessed is her favourite cricketer. Sharing the image on Instagram she wrote, "#INDIAVsPAKISTAN #CWC19 @cricketworldcup #INDvPAK #love #india #cricket #lovecricket (sic)."

On the movies front, Urvashi will next be seen in Pagalpanti being helmed by Anees Bazmee. Apart from the former beauty queen, the comedy also stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla in major roles.

Other Bollywood celebrities who were in attendance at the India vs Pakistan match were Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Boman Irani, Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla, Shibani Dandekar among others.

