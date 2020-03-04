English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Urvashi Rautela Looks Stunning as She Poses Under the Sun on Maldives Beach

Urvashi Rautela took the internet by storm after she shared a new picture from her little break in Maldives.

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela took the internet by storm after she shared a new picture from her little break in Maldives.

the 26-year-old model-actress looked drop dead gorgeous in a sea green bikini. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Maldives water got me glistening. A little break in paradise”.

Earlier, the Hate Story 4 actress had shared a video and wrote, “Shark time”.

Urvashi was last seen in Pagalpanti along with Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz and Arshad Warsi among others.

The actress has recently wrapped up the shooting the Hindi remake of Tamil super hit Thiruttu Payale – 2. Viineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi are also part of the project. The movie has been directed by Susi Ganeshan. In the film, Urvashi will be seen playing the love interest of Viineet.

Speaking about her character, Urvashi had said, “This will be second time that I will be seeing in a de-glam avatar and playing a simple girl next door who's a social media addict from Varanasi. People will definitely get to see me in a new avatar and I am really excited about this film".

