Urvashi Rautela Makes Fashionable Appearance in Body-hugging Gowns with Deep Plunging Neckline

Actor-model Urvashi Rautela is not afraid to experiment with her wardrobe choices. The beautiful actress is well-known for her daring and edgy fashion choices. Her dress selections have always wowed fashion fans, and she has occasionally set new trends in the business. She opted for a shimmer body-hugging gown with a plunging neckline at her most recent appearance.

Urvashi Rautela Soars Temperature In Metallic Gold Dress, See The Diva’s Most Glamorous Pictures

She recently shared a video in which she flaunted her beautiful curves in a body-hugging outfit with a deep neckline, a bold head accessory and statement shrug. She posted a video with lyrics from Justin Bieber's song Stay. Fans are swooning over her beauty, and the comments section is overflowing with heart-eyed emoticons.

Urvashi shared some more reel videos rocking another gown with deep plunging neckline.

The gorgeous Hate Story 4 actress surely has a colourful wardrobe! And never fails to astound her fans! She is well-known for her great eye for stunning, fashionable clothes. Earlier too, she has been seen in sizzling avatars! Just like this one

The actress handled the heavy-looking brilliant Diamond Masquerade costing Rs 3 crore with ease. Indeed, Urvashi looks stunning in it, with some fans comparing her to the Greek goddess Helen of Troy. The fashion queen, never ceases to astound her followers with her captivating presence and attractiveness.

Urvashi Rautela Keeps It Uber Stylish In Her Glamorous Looks, See The Diva’s Gorgeous Pics

The actor was recently observed learning Bojutsu, a Japanese martial arts style also known as stick combat or staff method. Notably, the staff is one of the ancient weaponries in martial arts history, and according to publicly available evidence, it is the most effective weapon against a Samurai's sword.

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela will make her official Tamil debut with a big-budget sci-fi Tamil film in which she will portray a microbiologist and an IITian. She will later star in the multilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’, as well as the Hindi adaptation of ‘Thirutu Payale 2.

