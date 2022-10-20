Urvashi Rautela Posts A Happy Dance, Users Go Crazy In The Comments Section

Actress-model Urvashi Rautela is making quite a buzz with her social media posts. Interestingly, these posts are less about films and more about something that has kept her in news in the recent past.

She has now posted another video in which she was seen practising Archery and then dancing after it. Soon after the video was posted, fans started drawing their conclusions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)



The actress was seen in some funky cool co-rd set. While posting this video she wrote, “Diwali in Australia or India?” She has left his caption incomplete with several question marks, compelling users to interpret it in their ways.

