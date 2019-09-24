Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Urvashi Rautela Reacts to Hardik Pandya’s Throwback Pic, Recalls Her Own Training Days

Currently, Hardik Pandya is part of Virat Kohli-led Indian squad for three-match T20I series against South Africa.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 24, 2019, 7:36 PM IST
Urvashi Rautela Reacts to Hardik Pandya’s Throwback Pic, Recalls Her Own Training Days
Image of Hardik Pandya, Urvashi Rautela, courtesy of Instagram
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya never fails to hog the limelight be it on-field or off-field. Recently, the batting all-rounder took to his Instagram account to share a throwback picture where he gave a glimpse to his initial days in the world of cricket.

Sharing it on the photo-sharing app, he wrote "#majorthrowback To those days when I would travel in a truck to play local matches which has taught me so much... It’s been an amazing journey so far...Hell yes I love this sport! #love #positivity #dreamsdocometrue."

In the picture, the cricketer can be seen wearing a black graphite t-shirt and blue track pant as he travelled on a truck to play a match. Since sharing, the photo has garnered 1,134,179 likes on social media.

The 25-year-old has received a lot of appreciation from other cricketers and friends in Bollywood. One of the comments that have grabbed the eyeballs was from Bollywood actress and his rumoured girlfriend Urvashi Rautela. The Kaabil actress recalled how she used to travel in trains for her basketball matches. “Respect. Even I used to travel in trains for basketball,” she wrote.

Cricketer Aksar Patel also comment on the post, "Bhai visarjan ma jato to ne sachu bol"

Aparshakti Khurana, who rose to fame with Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, applauded Hardik by showing 'respect'. The 31-year-old actor wrote, "Brotherrrrrrrrrrrr Respecttttt"

Hardik Pandya is part of Virat Kohli-led Indian squad for three-match T20I series against South Africa. India will host visitors South Africa at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium for the third and final T20I on Sunday, September 29. Currently, the series is levelled at 1-1.



