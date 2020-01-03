Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Urvashi Rautela Reacts to Hardik Pandya's Engagement News, Posts Heartfelt Message

Hardik Pandya recently surprised everyone by getting engaged to Serbian actress-dancer Natasa Stankovic. A lot of wishes have been bestowed upon the couple on social media, but it's actress Urvashi Rautela's comment which grabbed the maximum eyeballs.

IANS

Updated:January 3, 2020, 9:57 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Urvashi Rautela Reacts to Hardik Pandya's Engagement News, Posts Heartfelt Message
Hardik Pandya recently surprised everyone by getting engaged to Serbian actress-dancer Natasa Stankovic. A lot of wishes have been bestowed upon the couple on social media, but it's actress Urvashi Rautela's comment which grabbed the maximum eyeballs.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently surprised everyone by getting engaged to Serbian actress-dancer Natasa Stankovic. Since Wednesday, a lot of wishes have been bestowed upon the couple on social media, but it's actress Urvashi Rautela's comment which grabbed the maximum eyeballs.

"Best wishes on your engagement. May your relationship always be filled with lots of love and happiness. On your engagement, I wish you both a wonderful life and an everlasting love," Urvashi commented on Hardik's post.

It was earlier reported that Urvashi and Hardik were dating each other.

Hardik announced his engagement with Natasa via a social media post.

"Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan (I am yours, you are mine and the entire nation knows it). 01.01.2020 #engaged," he wrote on his Instagram profile where the couple were seen celebrating their engagement.

Natasa too posted a couple of pictures and videos, making her relationship with Hardik official.

TV actor Aly Gony, who dated Natasa in the past, too reacted on her engagement news in a positive way.

He posted a few heart emojis on Natasa's post. Aly and Nasta recently participated in "Nach Baliye".

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram