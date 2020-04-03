MOVIES

Urvashi Rautela Repeats Bikini In A New Video, Trolls Have A Field Day

Urvashi Rautela Repeats Bikini In A New Video, Trolls Have A Field Day

On Thursday, Urvashi shared a video where she can be seen enjoying in a pool wearing a bright pink-orange bikini. Incidentally, the video was from a prior shoot. However, trollers got to work and trolled her having a leisure time in isolation.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 10:53 AM IST
B-Town hottie and internet sensation Urvashi Rautela seems to have developed a relationship with isolation during the period of lockdown. The actress calls it 'isolationship' on Instagram. However, that she is repeatedly sharing pictures and videos in the same bikini on social media, did not skip the watchful eyes of netizens.

On Thursday, Urvashi shared a video where she can be seen enjoying in a pool wearing a bright pink-orange bikini. The Pagalpanti actress captioned: "In Isolationship."



The bikini seems to be the actress' favourite because she made a couple of Instagram posts wearing the same bikini just a few days ago.

Fans are speculating if Thursday's bikini-clad swimming pool video shared by Urvashi is a fresh one or a throwback. A user even commented trolling the actress, asking whether Urvashi is planning to buy another bikini or whether they should gift a new one to her!

Commenting on the same, a user wrote: "Wish we had that sort of isolationship."

No matter what trolls say, Urvashi is setting the water on fire with that super hot bikini video, no one can deny that.

