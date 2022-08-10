Urvashi Rautela Reveals Egyptian Singer With 2 Wives and 4 Children Once Proposed Her

Actress Urvashi Rautela who recently created a tremendous buzz for gracing the red carpet of the 75th Cannes Film Festival has now opened up a bizarre marriage proposal that she once received in Dubai. During her interaction with Bollywood Hungama, the Sanam Re star revealed that she once came across an Egyptian singer who popped a big question in front of her. She had to humbly deny the proposal due to cultural differences.

Urvashi shared that she had dealt with several marriage proposals but this one remains in her mind due to the bizarre situation. The actress said, “I have dealt with so many proposals. But there was one that came from someone, which could have led to a lot of cultural differences. One has to think about their family, especially women have to think of that in their life as it is not easy.”

Reportedly, the Egyptian singer is already married twice and has two wives with four children. The actress expressed that she wasn’t comfortable making such a massive decision at the time. Moreover, she wasn’t comfortable leaving her home country to settle abroad and did not wish the other party to do the same for her. She continued, “That person already has two wives and four children. I did not want to take such a decision, where I have to go and live so far, or he has to live here.”

Although Urvashi did not reveal the identity of the Egyptian singer, media reports suggest the alleged musician was Mohamed Ramadan. However, neither Urvashi Rautela nor Mohamed Ramdan have confirmed the identity yet.

In a previous interaction with Hindustan Times, the actress while talking about her Cannes debut said, “I’m truly honoured to mark my debut and to be invited by one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world for the launch of my multilingual film. It’s certainly the most important film festival to me, in terms of worldwide impact. And it becomes all the more important with India being the official ‘Country of Honour'”.

Urvashi was a part of the Indian Pavilion, where she reached the prestigious film festival for launching the poster of her Tamil debut film The Legend.

