Urvashi Rautela Says Her Facebook Account is Hacked, Mumbai Police Takes Note

Urvashi Rautela's Facebook account has been hacked. The actress took to Twitter to warn her fans to not respond to any message being posted on her account.

The Great Grand Masti star tweeted late on Friday that her Facebook account has been hacked and that the messages being posted were neither done by her or her team. She also tagged the official handles of Facebook along with her message.

"My Facebook has been hacked please don’t respond to any messages or post as it is not done by me or my team @Facebook @facebookapp," she tweeted.

Mumbai Police responded to the post, and forwarded the complaint to the cyber police station. "We have forwarded your

My Facebook has been hacked please don’t respond to any messages or post as it is not done by me or my team @Facebook @facebookapp — URVASHI RAUTELA🇮🇳 (@UrvashiRautela) April 24, 2020

The account has been posting explicit content on her wall, as well as her on her stories and many fans shared screenshots of it to help her in the complaint.

Meanwhile, she continues to keep her followers hooked with posts on Instagram. The former beauty queen recently posted a sizzling picture of herself in a bikini. In the photograph she shared on Instagram, Urvashi is seen striking a pose in a bottle green coloured bikini laying on a trunk of a tree. She has completed her look with a pair of sunglasses and a hat which is kept on her knee.

Alongside the image, she wrote, "I AM MY OWN MUSE."

