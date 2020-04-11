Urvashi Rautela Sets Social Media Ablaze In Black Swimsuit

Every time she posts a photograph of herself, the mercury soars! The actress-former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has taken to social media to post yet another sizzling picture.

Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a picture from what seems like to be from a photoshoot. In the image, she is seen wearing a jet black swimsuit with a plunging neckline and a chunky yellow coloured neckpiece. She captioned the image: "The love could be labeled poison, we'd drink it anyway."

The sizzling hot picture of Urvashi has garnered over 994K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Urvashi recently crossed 25 million followers on Instagram and expressed her gratitude in an elaborate post. Her post read, "I LOVE YOU ALL #25MILLIONSTRONG fam on @instagram. Thank you for being the reason I smile. Thank you for being you.



Here’s to those who inspire you and don’t even know it. Thank you for brightening my world. Let us be kinder to one another. You’ve always believed in me. Thank you! Thank you for being an important part of my story. Saying thank you is more than good manners, it is good spirituality. When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around. There is always, always, always something to be thankful for. When we give cheerfully and accept gratefully, everyone is blessed. "

The B-Town hottie and internet sensation recently got trolled for repeating her bikini in previous posts.

