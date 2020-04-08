MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Urvashi Rautela Sets The Mercury Soaring With A Bedroom Pic, Asks Her Fans To Caption It

Image courtesy: Instagram

Image courtesy: Instagram

Maintaining current form, Urvashi Rautela has uploaded yet another fresh oomph-loaded picture for her fans.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 8, 2020, 8:24 AM IST
Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has done it again! Maintaining current form, she has uploaded yet another fresh oomph-loaded picture for her fans. This time the actress strikes a sultry pose in her bedroom.

Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared the photograph. In the picture, she can be seen lying on a bed in a pose that clearly aims to raise the heat.

She flaunts her svelte figure in all-white lacy-satin nightwear, showing ample cleavage.

Instead of giving a caption, she asked for one from her fans.

"Best caption wins," she teased her fans.

There were suggestions galore of course, as captions for the pic that is currently drawing over 970K likes.

A user wrote: "Hot".

Another quipped: "Take it easy Urvashi".

"Always sexy," said a fan.

One called her the "vaccine for coronavirus".

Urvashi, an ardent social media user, keeps updating her fans about her life through the platform.

She regularly shares sexy pictures of herself. Just recently she shared a photograph of herself in a black dress with a thigh high slit which went viral on social media.

On the acting front, Urvashi was last seen in Pagalpanti directed by Anees Bazmee.

